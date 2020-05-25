Enterprise Data Management Market 2027 To Witness Astonishing Growth | Competitive Outlook By IBM, Ataccama, Cloudera, Informatica, Mindtree, Oracle

The enterprise data management (EDM) is an enterprise that has the capability to integrate effectively, manage, disseminate, and create data for enterprise processes, applications, and entities requiring accurate and timely data delivery. The enterprise data management also addresses the perception of transmission of different datasets within processes and applications which depend on the consumption of data sets to complete business transactions or processes. The enterprise data management addresses circumstances where users within an enterprise self-sufficiently model, store, manage, and source data.

What is the Dynamics of Enterprise Data Management Market?

The necessity to effectively manage the hierarchical master data generated across departments, digitalization, and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the enterprise data management market. Moreover, the growing necessity to ensure regulatory compliance that is driven by the new regulations such as Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to drive the growth of the enterprise data management market.

What is the SCOPE of Enterprise Data Management Market?

The “Global Enterprise Data Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the enterprise data management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enterprise data management market with detailed market segmentation by component, industry vertical, deployment mode, organization size. The global enterprise data management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise data management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the enterprise data management market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global enterprise data management market is segmented on the basis of component, industry vertical, deployment mode, organization size. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services, professional services, consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as healthcare and life science, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and information technology (it), retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, manufacturing, others. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises

What is the Regional Framework of Enterprise Data Management Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global enterprise data management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The enterprise data management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

