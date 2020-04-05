Enterprise Social Software Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2026

The global Enterprise Social Software market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The Enterprise Social Software Market report profiles the following companies, which includes:

Market: Dynamics

At a staggering rate, the need for niche software could be said to have aggravated significantly in the recent time. This is prophesied to be on account of an increase in the requirement of enterprise social technology. As a result, the world enterprise social software market could receive a solid push in its growth in the coming years. A number of software developers are becoming part of the software bandwagon to provide or develop enterprise social software across the world. The influx of software developers in the industry could be attributed to the rise of enterprise social software gaining impetus around the world, including emerging regions such as Africa and Asia Pacific.

Global Enterprise Social Software Market: Segmentation

The international enterprise social software market is anticipated to witness the presence of segments such as small, medium, and large by enterprise size. As per the analysis of the researchers, large enterprise could be a stronger market representing an estimated US$1.7 bn of revenue size in 2017. Between 2017 and 2022, this market is prognosticated to grow at an annual revenue of approximately US$0.4 bn.

As per vertical, the international enterprise social software market could be classified into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecommunications, retail, and government.

By type of deployment, the international enterprise social software market is predicted to be segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

Regionally, the international enterprise social software market could be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Amongst these regions, the report states that North America could lead the market with a roughly US$0.9 bn expected to be secured under its belt in 2017.

Global Enterprise Social Software Market: Competition

The analysts profile some of the dominating companies in the worldwide enterprise social software market such as Aurea, Inc., IBM Corporation, Lithium Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP, Socialtext, Inc., Synacor, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., and VMWare, Inc. Besides a complete company profile, the report provides an important analysis of the market shares of key players.

