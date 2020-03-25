Environmental Consulting Services Market to Grow With a Healthy Growth Rate of More Than 3.04% By 2026 – Aecom, CH2M, Environmental Resource Management, Arcadis, Tetra Tech

Environmental Consulting Services Market valued approximately 32.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.04% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Environmental Consulting Services Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. In environmental consulting services, an environmental consultant works on a contractual basis for private and public sector clients, addressing environmental issues such as water pollution, air quality, and soil contamination. Efforts towards renewable energy and technologies producing low emissions are seeing more and more government funding. Organizations that invest in research and development within these areas are also growing and are one of the places that environmental consultants can be found. Favorable regulation by government authorities for environment protection and increasing demand for advisory services in various industries are the substantial driving factors of the market. In addition, development of smart cities, chemical industries to minimize environmental deterioration and increasing expenditure on pollution control & environment remediation in developing countries is also propelling the demand of environment consulting services. Furthermore, use of renewable technology for a cleaner & greener environment is creating a lucrative opportunity in the market. Environment consultants have extensive knowledge on environmental regulations and they can advise clients in private industry or public government institutions on how to steer clear of possible fines, legal action or misguided transactions. These factor also enhancing the growth of market. However, poor implantation of regulations and increasing environmental issues are the key restraining factor which affect the market growth across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Environmental Consulting Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing stringent regulations in place for oil drilling and energy protection initiatives. Europe is also estimated to grow at moderate rate in the global Environmental Consulting Services market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 environmental protection norms increasing in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Environmental Due Diligence

– Environmental Site Assessment

– Environmental Audit

By Application:

– Air Resource

– Water Resource

– Soil Resource

– Toxic Control

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

