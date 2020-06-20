Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Size, Global Industry Share, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ALPCO, BioLegand, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Zeus Scientific, Inc., Shenzen YHLO Biotech Co. Ltd., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., R & D Systems Inc., BD Biosciences. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing number of novel diseases affecting the global population and the need for early diagnosis will be the major drivers for the ELISA testing market. The use of this testing method for diagnostic and quality control will further accelerate the demand in the pharmaceutical industry. The need for allergen testing in foods due to the growing health-conscious population will further boost this market. Emerging laboratory automation and the need for biomarkers in drug formulation will augment the growth of this market. ELISA testing is a fast and efficient method for early detection of viral infections and hence its market is expected to grow at an alarming rate during COVID-19 pandemic. The main challenges associated with this testing market is the lack of awareness of testing techniques and the need for a suitable antigen recognised by the antibody.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing.

Market Segmentation

The entire enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market has been sub-categorized into test type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Test Type

Direct ELISA

Indirect ELISA

Sandwich ELISA

Competitive ELISA

By Application

Vaccine Development

Immunology

Diagnostics

Toxicology

Drug Monitoring & Pharmaceutical Industry

Transplantation

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

