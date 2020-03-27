Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies Market Challenges and Trends, Competitive Analysis by Top Key Players Novartis AG, Illumina, QIAGEN, Abcam PLC

Epigenetics is a study of change in gene expression in a phenotype without changing the genotype. Epigenetics drugs and diagnostics are used while screening early stage cancer and other abnormal changes in skin cells, liver cells, brain cells and others. The Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing geriatric population, rise in oncology and non-oncology disorders, rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements, low cost and time needed and increasing funding for research and development.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Roche Diagnostics

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

– Eisai Co. Ltd

– Novartis AG

– Illumina, Inc

– QIAGEN

– Abcam PLC

– Merck KGaA.

– Genome Profiling, LLC

– HistoGeneX N.V

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Technology, Type, Application and geography. The global Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies market is segmented on the basis of Type, Technology, Product and Application. Based on Type the market is segmented into Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors, DNA Methyltransferase (DNMT) Inhibitors. Based on Technology the market is segmented into DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Large Non-coding RNA, MicroRNA Modification, Chromatin Structures. Based on Product the market is segmented into Reagents, Kits, Instruments, Enzymes, Services. Based on Application the market is segmented into Oncology, NON-oncology.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostics Technologies Market – By Product

1.3.2 Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostics Technologies Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostics Technologies Market – By Type

1.3.4 Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostics Technologies Market – By Application

1.3.5 Epigenetics Drugs And Diagnostics Technologies Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. EPIGENETICS DRUGS AND DIAGNOSTICS TECHNOLOGIES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

