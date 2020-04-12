Epoxy Curing Agents Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period2018 – 2028

Epoxy curing is a material mixed with epoxy polymer to get better results from epoxy polymer. Epoxy resins are used in in wide range of fields like construction, electronics, paints etc. Epoxy resins have inbuilt bonding capacity and after curing it acquires excellent properties on mechanical strength, electrical insulation and chemical strength. Epoxy resins are able to work in a much effective way when combined with curing agents. Hence, proper selection of curing agents is as important as selection of epoxy resin.

This report on the global epoxy curing agents market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. Key market players are concerned about developing better curing agents for untapped applications of epoxy resins like marine and maintenance coatings, electrical laminates etc. Additionally heightened R & D efforts by market players directed towards producing industry specific products will further drive the market growth.

Key Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Scenario

The report involves extensive analysis of the demand, trends, scenario, and global outlook for the epoxy curing agents market for the designated forecast period, 2018-2028. Paints, Coatings, and Inks, by far, are expected to remain dominant application segment for epoxy curing agents. Epoxy resin based protective coatings find application across various industries including automotive, aerospace, and marine among others. Another major application of epoxy curing agents is in the electrical and electronics industry where epoxy curing agents are used in production of printed circuit boards which constitute a key element for a number of devices, including mobile phones and electronic components in advanced electronics applications.

With increasing investments towards valorizing renewable energy sources for power generation, there has been a significant rise in new wind energy capacity installation across the globe. Epoxy resins are used in production of composites for the manufacturing of rotor blades. Epoxy resin based blades for wind mills are relatively lighter in weight and thus help ensure optimum efficiency. Over the recent past, a significant growth in average size of the windmills has in turn driven the growth in demand for epoxy resins and curing agents likewise. Use of epoxy curing agents as adhesives is also expanding at a significant rate owing to their strong adhesion property which allows them to efficiently join a variety of substrates. Increasing use of epoxy based adhesives in automotive applications is expected to drive the growth in consumption of epoxy curing agents over the forecast period.

China is expected to dominate the overall global consumption of epoxy curing agents throughout the forecast period. Amines & Polyamines are expected to continue to be used widely across a diverse set of industries during the forecast period, however, Amides and polyamides based curing agents are expected to witness a relatively faster growth during the same period. In order to sustain the existing market competition, majorly from China-based players, manufacturers have strategically located their production plants in the Asia Pacific region to reduce raw material procurement costs and additionally-imposed custom duties. In sync with this, major partnerships and long term supply agreements have been observed in the market. New production plants are being set up and the production capacities of existing plants are being ramped up.

Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Amines and Polyamines

Amides and Polyamides

Anhydrides

Phenolic

Others

Application

Paints, coatings and inks

Adhesives and Sealants

Composites

End-use

Construction

Electrical and electronics

Power Generation

Automotive and Transportation

Marine

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

SEA and Other Pacific

China

Japan

MEA

