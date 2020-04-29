Esports Market Growth Potential Scope with Upcoming Forecasts to 2027 – Namko, Nintendo, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation

Esports is a sports competition using video games. Esports often take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions. YouTube and Twitch have become central to driving the Esports market. The increasing popularity of video games across the globe and growing awareness about Esports are the significant factors that are driving the growth of the Esports market. Younger generations are highly connected to the internet and technology. This has paved the way for online gaming activities, which also propel the growth of the Esports market. Peoples are now taking a huge interest in Esports and investing their money and time in it. Moreover, growing awareness about Esports and peer-to-peer sharing has also accelerated the growth of the Esports market.

This market intelligence report on Esports market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Esports market have also been mentioned in the study.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008051

Esports has the potential to be a more powerful branding medium than traditional sports because of the interactivity of streaming, hence, boosting the demand for the Esports market. Advancements in gaming technologies, increase in awareness about Esports due to attention given by worldwide publishers, investors, and broadcasters, which also fuels the growth of the Esports market. Nowadays, video games are preferred as compared to other sport and outdoor activities. Additionally, a growing number of events with large prize pools is a new trend seen in the Esports market that is further fueling the growth of the Esports market. An increase in the number of Esports enthusiast has foreseen during the last three years and is expected to increase in the upcoming year that drives the growth of the Esports market.

The “Global Esports Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Esports industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Esports market with detailed market segmentation by revenue stream, game type, and geography. The global Esports market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Esports market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Esports market.

Top Emerging Players in Esports Market are –

1. Activision Blizzard

2. CJ Corporation

3. Electronic Arts

4. Faceit

5. Gfinity

6.Modern Times Group MTG AB

7. Namko Ltd.

8. Nintendo

9. Turner Broadcasting System

10. Valve Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Esports market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Esports market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global Esports market is segmented on the basis of revenue stream, game type. On the basis of revenue stream the market is segmented as media rights, tickets and merchandise, sponsorships and direct advertisements, publisher fees. On the basis of game type the market is segmented as arcade, action, sports, first person shooting (FPS), simulation, others.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008051

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com