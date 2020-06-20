Ethylene Carbonate Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast to 2026

Ethylene Carbonate Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the ethylene carbonate market include Linde Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, Huntsman, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Toagosei Co., Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Ethylene Carbonate Market size is anticipated to sustain continual growth in the future owing to its extensive application in lithium-ion batteries, lubricants, and plasticizers. The bolstering demand for lubricants and lithium-ion batteries in both electromotive and electronic industries may dominantly drive the global ethylene carbonate market. The stringent government emission policies are likely to increase the global demands for electric vehicles. The increased demands for the electromotive create favorable revenue prospects. With several economies under lockdown state because of the ongoing global crisis, the ethylene carbonate market is foreseen to experience slow-down. Another challenge for the EC market is the overheating of lithium-ion batteries. On the other hand, the manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries are anticipated to establish persistent R&D processes to prevent overheating issues.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of ethylene carbonate.

Market Segmentation

The entire ethylene carbonate market has been sub-categorized into application and end-use industry. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Application

Lithium Battery Electrolytes Lubricants Plasticizers Surface Coatings Others

Capacitor Electrolytes

Resist Strip Solvents

Fiber Processing Agents

Soil Hardening Agents

Organic Solvents

Pharmaceutical

By End-Use Industry

Automotive Industrial Medical Oil & Gas Personal Care & Hygiene Others

Electronics

Textile

Energy

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for ethylene carbonate market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

