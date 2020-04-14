Ethyleneamines Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2017 – 2025

Ethyleneamines Market: Introduction

Ethyleneamines are organic compounds which are made up of primary, secondary, tertiary amino groups connected through ethylene groups. Ethyleneamines are colourless viscous liquids and characterized by ammonia like odor. Ethyleneamines are strong bases which find application as chelating agents. Ethylene amines are readily miscible in water and organic solvents such as methanol, benzene, acetone, ethyl ether. Also, these are soluble in most of the acids such as hydrochloric acid, dilute nitric acid, and sulfuric acid, among others. Various ethyleneamines are available in market in including Ethylenediamine (EDA), Diethylenetriamine (DETA), Triethylenetetramine (TETA), Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA), Heavy Polyamine (HPA) and Piperazine (PIP), among others. Among all the aforementioned products, Ethylenediamine (EDA) and Diethylenetriamine (DETA) are relatively more widely used across a diverse range of applications, primarily as reactive intermediates used to produce other useful chemical.

Ethyleneamines are produced by means of a several methods including reduction of aminoacetonitrile with hydrogen under pressure, in the presence of nickel suboxide. The large scale commercial production of ethyleneamines is commonly carried out through two routes. The first which involves manufacture of ethyleneamines by reaction between ammonia and 1,2-dichloroethane under specific pressure and at a specific temperature and in aqueous medium yielding triethylenetetramine and Diethylenetriamine as by products. Alternatively ethyleneamines are produced by means of a route involving reaction of ethanolamine with ammonia in the presence of nickel catalyst. Ethyleneamines tend to react with moisture in the air and release vapors which are corrosive towards metals and prolonged exposure to which is hazardous to human health.

Ethyleneamines Market: Dynamics

Ethyleneamines are largely used in automotive applications as an additive in fuels and lubes for ash-less emissions. It is added in lubricants mainly to reduce the formation of sludge and deliquesce deposits in IC engine. Growing adoption of ethyleneamines in automotive applications for reducing particulate emissions is expected to fuel the growth of global ethyleneamines market. Ethyleneamines are also used in the production of polyamide resins and epoxy curing agents. These polyamide resins are majorly adopted in pressure-sensitive and heat-sealant adhesives for leather, metals, plastic, and paper. They are also used as corrosion inhibitors in alkyd paints and printing ink binders. Ethyleneamine derivatives find application as corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, neutralizers, and functional additives in petroleum production and refining operations. Ethyleneamines are used in numerous other applications such as bleach activators, chelates and chelating agents, metal ore processing, surfactants and emulsifiers, fabric softeners, fungicides, textile, explosives, fire retardants, pharmaceuticals and several others.

Ongoing research and development for optimizing the uses of ethyleneamines for various other application is expected to boost up the growth of global ethyleneamines market. While, the risks associated with toxicity of ethyleneamines and stringent government regulations considering ethyleneamines as hazardous chemical is expected to pull off the growth of global ethyleneamines market. Also, ethyleneamines are highly reactive to many other chemical and the reaction is usually exothermic therefore special safety handling is prescribed for ethyleneamines.

Ethyleneamines Market: Segmentation

Based on types of ethyleneamines, the global ethyleneamines market is segmented into the following – Ethylenediamine (EDA), Diethylenetriamine (DETA), Triethylenetetramine (TETA), Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA) and others. On the basis of end use industries, global ethyleneamines market is segmented in to following key segments namely automotive, petroleum production and refining, adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper & pulp, and others.

Ethyleneamines Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to continue to account for a major share in overall global ethyleneamines consumption over the forecast period. Growing industrial economies including India, China, and some of the other South Asian countries are expected to register healthy growth rates thus driving the growth in consumption of ethyleneamines in the region. Steady growth of end use industries namely paints & coatings, textiles, and petroleum refining industries, among others is expected to in turn drive the growth of ethyleneamines market in the region. Consumption of ethyleneamines in Europe is expected to witness a relatively slower growth as compared to other regions of the globe. Moreover, ethyleneamines consumption in North America is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Ethyleneamines Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain in global Ethyleneamines market are Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Akzonobel N.V., Arabian Amines Company, Delamine B.V, Diamines and Chemicals Limited, and Tosoh Corporation, among others. The Global ethyleneamines market is characterized by relatively higher consolidation wherein major companies collectively account for a significant share in overall market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and end use industries.