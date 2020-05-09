Europe and North Africa Fly Ash Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 8.5% During The Forecast Period I.E. 2017-2023

Fly ash is also known as pulverized fuel ash. It is coal combustion product composed of fine particles that are driven out of the boiler with flue gases. Fly ash is generally captured by electrostatic precipitators or other particle filtration equipment before the flue gases reach the chimneys. Although fly ash offers environmental advantages, it also improves the overall performance and quality of concrete. Fly ash affects the plastic properties of concrete by improving workability, reducing water demand, controlling bleeding, and lowering heat of hydration. Fly ash increases strength at later ages, reduces corrosion of reinforcing steel, and generally improves resistance to chemical attack and mobility through a reduction in permeability.

Further, cement did not possess properties of strength and durability, therefore, to make concrete durable and strong, material such as fly ash was started as a practice which is now used on a large scale worldwide. Fly ash which is obtained from coal combustion process is the same as volcanic ash. Volcanic ash has been used since thousands of years to build roman concrete structures. These structures function and exist till today and hence fly ash was introduced to the market. Moreover, the rapid increases in the construction activities have increased the demand for fly ash. The use of fly ash in the construction activities improved the quality of the finished products and brought significant benefits. Further, the fly ash when used in construction activities is helping to reduce the quantity of the cement, which in turn resulting in savings to the customer and thus, driving the demand for fly ash in the region.

Apart from this, various fly ash manufacturers are introducing their products through online platforms. This strategy is increasing the penetration of fly ash in the Europe & North Africa market and also raising the popularity of advanced products among the population. Online distribution channel is helping the companies to maintain the supply of fly ash into the market.

Market Size and Forecast

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2023. Fly ash market is dominated by Europe with the market share of 89% in contrast to North Africa in 2016 and will continue to dominate over the forecast period. This is due to the decline in the interest rates on the home loan in the Europe. Moreover, the reduction in the interest rates has also helped in increasing the number of the potential buyers. Further, it is increasing the demand for fly ash in the market as it used as a building material for the various construction activities in both commercial and residential sector. Moreover, the rapid urbanization and increasing population are the major driving factors behind the growth of the construction sector.

Apart from this, Class F Fly ash by product dominated the North Africa and Europe Fly ash market in 2016 with 72% share in the revenue and is likely to observe a robust growth during the period 2017-2023. The increasing demand for Class F fly ash is due to the extreme temperature conditions during the summer season which makes it suitable for the builders and the contractors to utilize Class F fly ash as it moderates the heat gain during concrete curing. Further, Libya has invested in the construction of roads with an aim to make the transportation of the goods easier. On the other hand, Tunisia has invested in areas of medical and cultural tourism and ecosystem, thereby attracting foreign investors and private contractors in the business of construction market in North Africa. The rising investment in the roads as well as in tourism and the medical areas is expected to increase the demand for fly ash in the region.

Market Segmentation:

Our in-depth analysis of the Europe and North Africa fly ash market includes the following segments:

By Product Type

Class F

Class C

By Application

Portland Cement

Road Construction

Fire Bricks

Agriculture

Decorative Glass

Others

By Region

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

The rising number of coal combustion in electric power plants is the major factor behind the rising production of fly ash in Europe & North Africa region. Further, high strength, advanced material properties, highly economical and environment friendly are some of the factors for the rising popularity of fly ash among the construction industry. Fly ash is also used for landfilling application in various countries in Europe on the back of large scale availability. The fly ash has the property to resist thermal cracking which prevents the building from cracks. Moreover, the shrinkage of fly ash is very less which allows the construction players to prefer it instead of cement. The fly ash is used in concrete in order to increase the strength of the building and to protect it from cracking. Such rising application is anticipated to impel the demand for fly ash in Europe and North Africa.

Rapid growth of urbanization and construction of smart cities in Europe is one of the key factors which are fuelling the growth of fly ash market. Further, the economic recovery in North Africa region is the major factor which is uplifting the construction sector. The demand for fly ash in this region is rising on the back of positive growth in construction sector. Thus, urbanization is giving rise to construction companies as well in order to expand their business in civilized and developed areas. Moreover, the government regulations to utilize the coal combustion products in various countries such as UK, Egypt and others are also driving the demand for fly ash.

However, the higher permeability of cement due to the poor quality of fly ash is one of the major factors that are restraining the growth of the fly ash market in the European and North Africa region. Further, the entry barriers to the fly ash market and its increased cost are hampering the growth of the market in the European and North African region.

