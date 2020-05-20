Europe Application Modernization Tools Market: Industry Analysis by application, competitive market share & forecast, 2020 – 2027

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

End-to-end business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are a few of the factors driving the . The paradigm shift of enterprises from traditional channels to digital and automated channels results in multiple benefits ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. In addition to this, the rising technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology, the power of cloud-based platforms has increased multi-fold during the past few years. Digital transformation implies new business models and engagement models with customers, stakeholders, and partners.

ASIA-PACIFIC APPLICATION MODERNIZATION TOOLS MARKET – SEGMENTATION



Asia-Pacific Application Modernization Tools Market by Product Type

COBOL

ADA

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others



Asia-Pacific Application Modernization Tools Market by Application

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction



Asia-Pacific Application Modernization Tools Market by Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of APAC



Asia-Pacific Application Modernization Tools Companies Mentioned

Advanced Computer Software Group Limited

Aspire Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Atos SE

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

FreeSoft

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Mphasis Limited

Semantic Designs

Virtusa Corporation

Chapter Details of Europe Application Modernization Tools Market:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Europe Application Modernization Tools Market Landscape

Part 04: Europe Application Modernization Tools Market Sizing

Part 05: Europe Application Modernization Tools Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

