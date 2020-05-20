Europe Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market: Industry Analysis by application, competitive market share & forecast, 2020 – 2027
On the basis of end-user industry, is segmented into apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and others. As retailers, apparel, luxury, and beauty brands look for technologies to build a more satisfying and smooth shopping experience; they’re gradually observing AI together with other data-related solutions. With increasing commercialization of AI technology, the simplicity of solutions is developing in line with the technology’s accessibility. The fashion industry is progressively implementing the latest progress in AI to improve e-commerce productivity, enhance the retail experience, and offer promotional campaigns as well as clothes themselves. The apparel segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.
France led the Europe artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. France, Germany, and Italy are at the forefront of artificial intelligence in fashion market in the European region. This is due to the fact that these countries house several well-established, financially balanced, and massive customer base clothing and accessory companies. The remarkable customer base with huge financials has enabled these companies to invest in artificial technologies to boost their customer shopping experience, thereby, driving their business. This factor has catalyzed the growth of artificial intelligence in fashion in Europe. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of the rest of Europe in the artificial intelligence in fashion market in the forecast period:
EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN FASHION MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Offerings
- Solutions
- Services
By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
By Application
- Product Recommendation
- Virtual Assistant
- Product Search and Discovery
- Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting
- Customer Relationship Management
- Others
By End-User Industry
- Apparel
- Accessories
- Cosmetics
- Others
By Country
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market – Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Catchoom
- Facebook, Inc.
- Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
