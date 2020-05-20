Europe Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market: Industry Analysis by application, competitive market share & forecast, 2020 – 2027

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

On the basis of end-user industry, is segmented into apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and others. As retailers, apparel, luxury, and beauty brands look for technologies to build a more satisfying and smooth shopping experience; they’re gradually observing AI together with other data-related solutions. With increasing commercialization of AI technology, the simplicity of solutions is developing in line with the technology’s accessibility. The fashion industry is progressively implementing the latest progress in AI to improve e-commerce productivity, enhance the retail experience, and offer promotional campaigns as well as clothes themselves. The apparel segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.

France led the Europe artificial intelligence in fashion market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. France, Germany, and Italy are at the forefront of artificial intelligence in fashion market in the European region. This is due to the fact that these countries house several well-established, financially balanced, and massive customer base clothing and accessory companies. The remarkable customer base with huge financials has enabled these companies to invest in artificial technologies to boost their customer shopping experience, thereby, driving their business. This factor has catalyzed the growth of artificial intelligence in fashion in Europe. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of the rest of Europe in the artificial intelligence in fashion market in the forecast period:

EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN FASHION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

Product Recommendation

Virtual Assistant

Product Search and Discovery

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Others

By End-User Industry

Apparel

Accessories

Cosmetics

Others

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Market – Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Catchoom

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

