Europe Automotive Lighting Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XXX % by 2027

The Europe Automotive Lighting Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Vehicle lighting systems are gaining high traction worldwide. The car manufacturers need to ensure that their products, and ultimately the car parts, comply with various regulations to meet the international standards, which ensures the safety of drivers and passengers. For instance, automotive lightings marketed by HELLA GmbH comply with SAE and ECE regulations. The SAE International Lighting Standard Committee is a standardization body that is involved in developing standards for the benefits of drivers and passengers. Recently, the committee has published a standard J3069 for adaptive drive beam (ADB) headlamps, in which LD and LED light sources are used, and the beam is dynamically controlled.

ECE R98/99 for the headlamps with gas-discharge lamps, ECE R112 for the headlamps with asymmetric low beam, ECE R123 for advanced front-lighting systems, 76/761/EEC and ECE R1 and R2 for headlamps with high and low beam bulbs are among the standards set for automotive lightings.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – By Service

Halogen

LED

Xenon

Laser

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – By Application

Headlamp

Rear Lighting

Interior Lighting

CHMSL

Small Lamps (DRL & Sidelights)

Fog Lamps

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

MCV & HCV

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – Companies Mentioned

Automotive Lighting LLC

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lumileds Holding BV

Osram Continental GmbH

SL Corporation

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Tungsram

Valeo SA

Varroc Group

