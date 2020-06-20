Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape

The surging demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the Europe automotive semiconductor market growth. The automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and semiconductor industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. For instance, in 2018, Intel has revealed first autonomous vehicle in its 100-car test fleet. Nissan, BMW, and Volkswagen are moving Mobileye-based mapping design. Also, the company stated about new collaboration with NavInfo and SAIC Motor to prolong crowdsourced map building to China. All these initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of Europe automotive semiconductor market.

Germany is anticipated to leads the automotive semiconductor market across the European region through the forecast period. Germany is the largest contributor in the automotive market share of the region. A growing automotive electronics and rapid inclination of automotive manufacturers for including electronics integrations due to the emergence of autonomous driving and advanced driver assist systems has resulted in the higher demands for the automotive semiconductor. Germany has over 40 semiconductor fabs that are run by various companies that include NXP, Infineon, the Fraunhofer Institute research organization, and Osram/Siemens. Also, U.S. based companies including Texas Instruments and Global foundries have fabs in the country. This bolster the Europe automotive semiconductor market on the forecast period.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Components

Optical Devices

Sensors & Actuators LED Image Sensor Position Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Others

Memory DRAM Flash

Microcontrollers

Analog ICs

Logic and Discrete Power Devices

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Body Electronics

Infotainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems

By Application

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

NVidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Rohm Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

