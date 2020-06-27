Europe Bread Market Research to 2027: Cloud-Based Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access

Bread is among the household staples and there has been an increasing demand for greater variety of bread such as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta among others. The increasing use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes and others along with the household has driven the growth of market. Rest of Europe is dominating the followed by Germany. The rest of the European countries include Sweden, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Finland and Spain along with other European countries. Bulgaria, Netherlands, Finland and Spain are among the major bread market in Europe. Increasing disposable income and presence of industrial and craft bakers have supported the growth of market in these countries. In addition, the growing consumer inclination towards organic, clean label products will be providing great opportunities for local bakers in these countries which will be contributing to the growth of bread market during the forecast period.

Product Type Insights

Based on product type, the Europe bread market is bifurcated as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, and others. The loaves segment dominated the Europe bread market. A loaf is a type of bread with elongated and rounded structure. It is common to bake bread in a rectangular-shaped bread pan, which is also called as a loaf pan, as some kinds of bread dough tend to collapse and spread out during the baking process. Dough with a denser viscosity can be hand-molded into the preferred loaf shape and baked on a flat oven tray. The form of the dough with a diluter viscosity can be preserved with a bread pan of which the sides are higher than the unbaked dough.

EUROPE BREAD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Bread Market – By Product Type

Loaves

Baguettes

Rolls

Burger Buns

Sandwich Bread

Ciabatta

Others

Europe Bread Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Europe Bread Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience and Retail Stores

Online

Others

Europe Bread Market – By Country

Company Profiles