Europe Building Materials Market Research Report By Current & Future Trends over forecast period

The size of Europe Building Materials Market was registered at USD 85 billion in the year 2017 and is anticipated to cross USD 125 billion by 2024. Between the period 2018- 2024, the Europe Building Materials Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%. Increasing government spending on renovation projects & smart cities development are the key factors fueling Europe building materials market share.

Strong business outlook with e-commerce industry growth in large cities to support last-mile delivery business models will create opportunities for the new startup companies in the region. Surging production capacities driven by improved consumer demand fueling construction of wide distribution centers, warehouse and storage centers.

Europe e-commerce sector and warehouse operations accounted for over 17 million square meters in 2016 and expected to witness strong growth over the projected timeframe. Lumber market registered over USD 70 billion market revenue in 2017 owing to its excellent physical strength and superior support benefits. Hardwood species are ash, oak, red oak, birch, mahogany, maple, rosewood, teak, and lauan are expected to witness high demand. Superior physical hardness, stiffness, and creep resistance are the key benefits augmenting the Europe building materials market expansion. Roofing segment was accounted for more than USD 560 million in 2017.

European roof framing is mainly built from timber, logs, boards, and different types of wood species that provide excellent mechanical strength. Increasing requirement for high quality materials including wood components to provide strong structural support will foster demand for the Europe building materials.

UK building materials market generated sales more than USD 8.5 billion in 2017. Growing renovation activities and new residential construction owing to the rising population and increasing count of migrants are propelling the building materials market growth.

Comparatively lower interest rates coupled with improved income are among the key factors that have elevated the building components demand. In addition, European Structural and Investment (ESI) funds financial support through renovation loans and grants will provide positive business outlook. Europe building materials market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of numerous domestic manufacturing companies catering wide product portfolio. The key companies including BASF SE, James Burrell, and Saint Gobain. Other prominent manufacturers are UPM Plywood, Kastamonu, Danzer, Gyproc Iberica, Siniat and Bituline Industries S.A. The industry exhibits a low bargaining power for suppliers owing to the presence of a large number of suppliers and dealers in the market.