Europe Carbon Fiber Market to 2027: New Low Cost Market Research Subscription Plans. Here’s A Sneak-Peek

France is dominating the Europe carbon fiber market followed by the Rest of Europe. Increasing demands for carbon-fiber for automotive and aerospace and defense application would drive the market in the coming years. Also, the increasing production of supercars or high-premium sports cars in Europe has led to rising requirements of carbon fiber, thereby driving the European market growth. The European government regulations mandating the reduction in harmful gas emissions, and lowering of vehicle weights are driving the market for carbon fibers. The carbon fiber, due to their low weight and high strength, are widely adopted in the mass production of vehicles in Europe. The Euro 6 regulations are also likely to boost the adoption of the carbon fiber during the forecast period.

Free Trial Subscription @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007906/request-trial

Precursors Insights

Based on precursors, the Europe carbon fiber market is bifurcated as PAN-based and pitch. The PAN-based segment dominated the Europe carbon fiber market. The presence of linear nitrile groups results in a robust intermolecular interaction in linear PAN that leads to having a high melting point, which results in the degradation before the temperature reaches the melting point. The rising demand for carbon fiber in the industrial applications has led to an upsurge to the manufacturing and production of PAN as it is one of the most widely used precursors. The PAN polymerization is run either as a continuous process or as a batch process. A continuous process is used to produce PAN with relatively wide molecular weight distribution whereas a continuous process is used for a large-scale production.

Strategic Insights

New product development, market initiatives and merger and acquisition were observed as the most adopted strategies in Europe carbon fiber market. Few of the recent developments in the Europe Carbon fiber market are listed below:

2018: SGL Carbon declared that it started serial production of an innovative carbon fiber in order expand its material portfolio

2017: Solvay completed the acquisition of European Carbon Fiber GmbH (“ECF”). ECF is a German producer of high-quality “precursor” for large-tow (50K) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) carbon fibers. With the help of this acquisition, Solvay is aiming to build the foundations to lead the adoption of composites in automotive applications, to serve select industrial markets, and to support the potential adoption of large-tow fibers in aerospace.

EUROPE CARBON FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Precursor

PAN-based

Pitch

By Form

Composite

Non-Composite

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Hungary

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles