Europe Data Center Construction Market current trends and future Growth estimations



Latest market study on “Data Center Construction Market to 2027 – Europe Analysis and Forecast by Type of Construction (General Construction, Mechanical Design, Electrical Design), Tier Standard (Tier 1 & Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Technology, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), and Country”, The Global Europe Data Center Construction Market revenue accounted for US$ 11.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 20.1 Bn by 2027. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Ireland is known as the data center capital of Europe. Some of the major factors attracting investment to Ireland are ideal climatic condition, uninterrupted power supply, excellent infrastructure network, low cost land area, and access to green/renewable energy power. All these factors contribute to Ireland’s success in attracting significant international investment. Also, Ireland target to produce 40% of its power requirement through renewable source of energy. Apart from this, other factors contributing in market growth to a large extend are its highly educated and skilled workforce and high speed low latency links to the US, UK, and EU. Ireland has attracted many major data center projects, most of them are located in Dublin. Some of the major cloud service providers have established data centers and operational bases in Ireland including Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple. As a result, data center construction market is expected to witness a huge opportunity with its rise in the Ireland region.

Data center construction mainly comprises of three important aspects; electrical, mechanical, and general construction. Electrical construction among these holds largest market share in terms of revenue driven by concerns regarding the uninterrupted power supply with almost negligible chances of downtime. Large power consumption being prime targets for energy efficient design measures with money saving and less electricity use, therefore, high investment in made by companies in electrical designing. UPS, Generator, PDU, Transfer Switchgear are basic components required for electrical designing. In conjunction with the increasing amount of power requirement in data centers, it is also becoming more crucial to build a solid back-up to protect the equipment and the personnel. These critical requirements along with the various benefits that data center electrical design would serve as an opportunity for organizations to make huge investment in electrical equipment’s in data center construction and further strengthen its market.

Exponential growth in the data as a result of digital transformation has led to increased demand for edge computing. This rise in the edge computing has further resulted in rapid growth in the array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers. As the edge computing processes, data and services in closer proximity of the end-user, its demand in a smaller emerging market are projected to grow significantly. The Tier-II and Tier-III markets have given rise to the entirely novel category of data centers (edge-data centers). It is also likely that some of tier II and Tier III markets would majorly remain secured from prominent retail & wholesale colocation service providers, facilitating the investment opportunity to the underserved market. These market dynamics are expected to substantially contribute to the Europe data center construction market during the forecast period. Subseuqnelty, providing numerous attractive business opportunities for the market players during thr forecast period.

The Europe data center construction market by tier standards is categorized into tier 1 & 2, tier 3 and tier 4 data centers. Quality and reliability of data center server hosting ability is evaluated by data center standards. These standards are developed by Uptime Institute, LLC, an advisory organization focused on the development of IT infrastructure. The ratings begin with Tier 1 data center and ends with Tier 4 data center. Tier level increases with the cost of infrastructure and operational complexities. Selecting a suitable Tier level data center is dependent upon the enterprise as per their business needs.

