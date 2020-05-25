Europe Fertilizer Additive Market Competition, Innovation, And Demand Progression Study: Dorf Ketal, Michelman, Inc, Novochem Group

The Europe Fertilizer Additive Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009822/request-trial

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Europe comprises developed and developing countries such as the Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Europe accounts for a remarkable share in the Fertilizer additive market. The agricultural sector in the region has witnessed growth during the previous years, leading to rise in demand for fertilizer additives. Some of the key players offering fertilizer additive in Europe are Solvay and ArrMaz among others. The market for fertilizer additive in Europe is anticipated to grow primarily due to the growth in the agricultural sector. In addition, the inclusion of additives for the enhancement of the fertilizer’s quality and efficiency has offered a growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

Novel techniques of fertilizer additive production are gaining popularity. A new method developed for manufacturing fertilizer additives extracts micronutrients from used alkaline batteries. The method enables the growth of stronger and healthier plants. The manganese and zinc materials in alkaline batteries are refined and chemically reduced to be used as fertilizer additives. Zinc, manganese, and potassium are the natural earth elements that are essential for life. These elements are found naturally in the soil and are used in commercial fertilizers as they play a key role in promoting healthy plant growth. 100% of the zinc, manganese, and potassium are recovered and used as premium micronutrients to grow corn. Fertilizer additives produced through the method involving alkaline batteries are being used to increase the yield of crops, as well as to add value to the crops (nutritional). Moreover, different food associations have approved and recommended this method of fertilizer additive production. The recycling of batteries has also contributed to the increasing prominence of the production of fertilizer additives from alkaline batteries.

Company Profiles

Arrmaz (Arkema Group)

Solvay

KAO CORPORATION

Chemipol S.A

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Michelman, Inc

Novochem Group

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009822/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]