Europe Infusion Pumps Market : Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends & Forecast Upto 2027

“The Europe infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 4,969.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,352.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020-2025.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising incidence of diabetes and rising adoption of insulin injection pens over traditional syringes and vials. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to availability of alternatives for drug delivery in the market.

Diabetes is a life-threatening chronic disease with no specialized cure. It is mainly caused by the body’s inability to produce or effectively utilize the hormone insulin. This inability prevents the body from adequately regulating blood glucose levels. Incidences and prevalence of diabetes is steadily increasing across the region. Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form of diabetes and has increased alongside cultural and societal changes. In high-income countries up to 91% of adults with the disease have type 2 diabetes. According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 425 million people were living with diabetes in 2017and it is expected to reach 629 million by 2045 across the region.

Company Profiles

BD

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Baxter

Smith Medical

Moog Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet corporation.

Diabetes of all types can lead to various complications in many parts of the body and can increase the overall risk of premature death. Heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, leg amputation, vision loss and nerve damage are the major complications associated with this disease.

Patients suffering from diabetes require frequent monitoring and external administration of insulin. The rising prevalence of diabetes across the region is expected to drive the growth of the infusion pumps market during the forecast period.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to the significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes & gastrointestinal disorders, growing number of the up-coming players and increasing the popularity of infusion pumps in-home care services. However, due to the strict government regulations on approval and device errors during infusion therapy expected to hamper the growth for infusion pumps in the country. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

EUROPE INFUSION PUMPS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Type

– Ambulatory Pumps

o Enteral Pumps

o Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

o Insulin Pumps

– Volumetric Pumps

o Smart Pumps

o Elastomeric Pumps

– Syringe Pumps

– Accessories

-By Application

– Diabetes

– Chemotherapy

– Gastrointestinal Diseases

– Pediatrics

-By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Homecare

-By Geography

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

