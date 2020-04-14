Europe IoT Sensor Market Trends and Analysis of Growth Factors Analyzed Until the End of 2027

The Europe IoT Sensor market accounted for US$ 2,304.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 17,158.7 Mn in 2027.

Factors including continuous development in consumer electronics is driving the Europe IoT Sensor market. With the rising demand for smartphone, laptops, tablets, smart watches, and other consumer electronic products has also intrigued the manufacturing industry to increase its production capacity. In the current scenario, various consumer electronic devices are used by consumers across the globe for a plethora of tasks. Consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, music players, etc. have become integral part of consumers’ lives. In the continually advancing consumer electronics industry, the consumers are expecting more powerful, fast, and smart devices. While substantial innovation was brought in the industry with the enablement of IoT over the past decades, the technology roadblocks have prevented it to scale further. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the Europe IoT Sensor market.

Europe IoT Sensor market – By Application

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Retail

Others

The Europe IoT Sensor market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Europe IoT Sensor market further. For instance, A stable political climate leads to few policy and regulatory changes in European region. Policies in this region are beneficial for the growth of the business which is one of the reasons behind the development of automotive industry, IT industry, and SMEs in Europe. The policies in Europe are certainly favorable for the growth of software defined networking market owing to the rising industrialization in the provinces, which includes the development of IT, automotive and several other small and medium enterprises.

On the basis of application, the consumer electronics segment is leading the Europe IoT Sensor market. However, the automotive segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. Consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, music players, etc. have become integral part of consumers’ lives. In the continually advancing consumer electronics industry, the consumers are expecting more powerful, fast, and smart devices. While substantial innovation was brought in the industry with the enablement of IoT over the past decades, the technology roadblocks have prevented it to scale further. This has led to the proliferation of IoT sensors in the market. The consumer devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements. The AI-enabled applications have stoked the demand for augmented sensors. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support Europe IoT Sensor industry by innovating advanced technological components.

Some of the players present in IoT Sensor market are Analog Devices, Inc., ARM Holdings PLC, Broadcom, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.

