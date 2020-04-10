Europe Malware Analysis Market Is Booming Worldwide with Top Key Players AT&T Inc, AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom

The malware analysis market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 718.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6,563.2 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

The EU had taken several initiatives including Smart Anything Everywhere (SAE) and ICT Innovations for Manufacturing SMEs (I4MS) for the SMEs in the region to test and implement digital innovations in their business processes. This was introduced in collaboration with the Digital Innovation Hubs, Research & Technology Organizations, and Academic Institutions. Such developments are expected to create the demand for malware analysis tools.

In March 2019, a new EU “Cybersecurity Act” was approved by the European Parliament. The new regulation creates an EU cyber security certification framework. This framework is envisioned to escalate the transparency of the cyber security guarantee of ICT products, services as well as processes, and thus enhance trust and assist end-users to make well-informed choices. Such factors are likely to drive the malware analysis market.

On the basis of industrial vertical BFSI segment led the malware analysis market, by end user in 2018 with a decent market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks due to huge financial and personal data of customers on systems. Hence, the BFSI sector is more inclined towards the adoption of efficient security solutions to protect their systems and data from cyber-attacks.

The overall Europe malware analysis market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe malware analysis market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the malware analysis based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the mater data system industry.

Some of the players present in malware analysis are AT&T Inc, AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom, Inc , among others.

Europe Malware Analysis Market–Segmentation

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Component

Solution

Service

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

