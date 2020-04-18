Europe Nutritional Lipid Market Growth insights to 2027 – Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Croda International plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The Europe nutritional lipid market is accounted to US$ 1,808.1Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,332.3 Mn by 2027.

Nutrition Lipid is important to require in the daily diet for proper metabolism and functionality of the body. The nutrition lipid is comprised of different types of fats with precise benefits and functionality of the human body. However, nutrition lipid is also used in animal feed and pet food formulas to surge lipid contain by the products from the livestock and surges pet health. The nutrition lipid market is evolving due to the increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among consumers. The growing demand for Omega-3 ingredients owing to the increasing awareness associated with their benefits among consumers empowers the manufacturers to provide consumers with healthy nutrients. Omega-3 also benefits the heart, metabolism, and brain. Omega-6 fats are vital that are an important source of energy for the body. Both omega-3 and omega- are significant components of cell membranes and helps regulate blood pressure and other diseases. Furthermore, omega-3 and omega-6 protect against heart disease, and they have anti-inflammatory effects. Hence, these factors are known to drive the Europe nutrition lipid market.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009827/

Market Insights

Growing awareness of healthy diet among the consumers to favor the Europe nutritional lipid market

Nutrition Lipid is important to require in the daily diet for proper metabolism and functionality of the body. The nutrition lipid is comprised of different types of fats with precise benefits and functionality of the human body. However, nutrition lipid is also used in animal feed and pet food formulas to surge lipid contain by the products from the livestock and surges pet health. The nutrition lipid market is evolving due to the increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among consumers. The growing demand for Omega-3 ingredients owing to the increasing awareness associated with their benefits among consumers empowers the manufacturers to provide consumers with healthy nutrients. Omega-3 also benefits the heart, metabolism, and brain. Omega-6 fats are vital that are an important source of energy for the body. Both omega-3 and omega- are significant components of cell membranes and helps regulate blood pressure and other diseases. Furthermore, omega-3 and omega-6 protect against heart disease, and they have anti-inflammatory effects. Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the Europe nutrition lipid market.

Product Type Insights

The Europe nutritional lipid market is segmented based of product type as omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides, others. The omega-3 segment holds the largest share in the Europe nutritional lipid market. The market of Omega-3 is propelled by factors such as an increase in awareness among consumer regarding a healthy & balanced diet and its health benefits. Also, omega-3 supplements such as EPA and DHA lessens the risk of colon, prostate, and breast cancer. A sufficient amount of EPA reduces the risk of depression and other health-related problems. Omega-3 obtained from a plant source, a good source of alpha-linolenic acid for vegetarians, delivers an opportunity for omega-3 market growth during the forecast period. The omega-3 is present in various fish such as mackerel, salmon, tuna, sardines, and herring and contain high amounts of omega-3s. Foods such as yogurt, eggs, milk, juices, and soy beverages, are fortified with DHA and other omega-3s.

Application Type Insights

The Europe nutritional lipid market is segmented on the basis of application as dietary supplements and nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal nutrition, food fortification, and others. The dietary supplements and nutraceutical holds the largest share in the Europe nutritional lipid market. The Europe dietary supplements and nutraceuticals market is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the demand for better nutritional value in daily diet. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, intake of dietary supplements as products which contain dietary ingredient such as vitamin, mineral, and others enables better ingestion. The dietary supplements are expected at reducing the risk of chronic diseases and improve the nutritional value in daily diet. The composition of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals improves overall health. As consumers in Europe are more aware of the benefits offered by dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, it is expected to increase the demand of the Europe nutrition lipid market.

Source Insights

Europe nutritional lipid market is segmented based on source as plant source and animal source. The animal source holds the largest share in the Europe nutritional lipid market. Health nutrition is facing numerous and major challenges. Due to the rapid increase in the burden of obesity and the increasing age of populations, there is a growing risk of the chronic disease considerably. Foods resulting from animals are a significant source of nutrients in the diet. Though, definite aspects of some of these foods have led to concerns regarding the contribution of these foods to the increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other conditions. The fatty acid composition of numerous animal-derived foods is not constant and can be improved by animal nutrition. The future role of animal source in creating foods for long term human health would be increasingly important.

EUROPE NUTRTIONAL LIPID MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Nutrition Lipid Market – By Type

Omega-3

Omega-6

Medium-Chain Triglycerides

Others

Europe Nutrition Lipid Market – By Application

Dietary supplements and Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Infant Formula

Animal Nutrition

Food Fortification

Others

Europe Nutrition Lipid Market – By Source

Animal Source

Plant Source

Europe Nutrition Lipid Market – By Form

Powder

Liquid

Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Croda International plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC.)

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation (COOKE INC.)

Pelagia AS

Pharma Marine AS

Polaris

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00009827/

Contact Us

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]