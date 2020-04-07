Europe POS Software Market analyzed by business growth, development trends, applications and future prospects 2027 | Clover Network, Dell Inc, Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Intuit

The Europe POS Software market is growing along with the ICT industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The integration of advanced technologies such as biometric in POS and the development of mobile POS are drive the growth of the POS software market. POS software is a cost-effective approach for both business and customers. The features that drive the POS market are inventory management, sales management, store operations, order and promotion management, purchase and re-order, secured payments, customer loyalty programs, creating reports, and analyzing data in real time. The software then helps businesses organize this information and synchronize and distribute it to different departments—marketing, sales, customer service, and technical support—to improve customer experience and acquisition. eZee Optimus is another provider of POS system for restaurants to enhance customer engagement. This factor is likely to drive the POS software market.

Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the POS software market. The Europe POS software market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the aforementioned features, the deployment of POS is rising within SMEs which is likely to drive the POS software market.

The advantages of POS for cashless payments are fast and reliable transactions, offline connectivity, standard payment processing rates, secure payments, EMV payments, and responsive customer support is likely to drive the POS software market. Therefore, with the increasing conceptualization of cashless transaction pertaining to rising digitization, the POS software market growth is likely to accelerate in the near future.

Europe POS Software Market–Segmentation

Europe POS Software Market By Component

Software

Services

Europe POS Software Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Europe POS Software Market By Application

Inventory Tracking

Purchasing Management

Sales Reporting

Customer Engagement

Others

Europe POS Software Market By End User

BFSI

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Europe POS Software Market By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Clover Network, Inc.

Dell Inc

Honeywell International Inc.

Infor Inc.

Intuit

Ingenico Group SA

Lightspeed POS Inc

Shopkeep

Square, Inc.

Vend Limited

