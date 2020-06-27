Europe SiC Fibers Market to 2027:  Awesome Research Tool You Can Try Before You Buy

SiC fibers are composed of silicon carbide molecules, which range in diameter from 5-50 micrometers. They exhibit properties such as higher temperature capability, lower thermal expansion, lower density, higher oxidative durability, lower permeability, light-weight, high strength, and better thermal conductivity. SiC fibers are widely considered as key reinforcing agents and are used in the high-performance ceramic matrix or metal matrix composites.

In 2018, Germany accounted for a significant share of the . Europe has the presence of some world-leading automobile and aircraft manufacturing companies that generate significant demand for SiC fibers. The region is expected to turn into a lucrative SiC fibers market as it has a robust manufacturing base in countries such as Germany, Italy, and the UK. Moreover, rising investments in the manufacturing ability and production facility of SiC fibers are further expected to fuel the growth of the SiC fibers market in the European region. The construction of efficient nuclear power plants and the rising use of technical ceramics used in their constructions across Europe is anticipated to drive the sales for SiC fibers. The prolific industrial base of highly industrialized countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy is expected to propel the growth of SiC fibers in Europe in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

New product development, market initiatives, and mergers and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategies in Europe SiC fibers market. Few of the recent developments in the Europe SiC fibers market are listed below:

2018: Microcertec Holding the parent company of Microcertec S.A.S, acquired Cérafast. The acquisition of Cerafast will allow both companies to widen their overall product.

2019: BJS Ceramics GmbH announces that it has been awarded EU funding for its “Silicon-Carbide-Fiber Pilot-Production in Europe” (SPE)-Project.

2017: BJS Ceramics GmbH started the construction of a ceramic fiber pilot plant in Bayreuth, Germany.

EUROPE SiC FIBERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Form

Continuous

Woven Cloth

Others

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Usage

Composites

Non-Composites

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By End-Use Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industrial, Others

Energy and Power

Industrial

Others

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest Of Europe

Company Profiles