Europe skin Aesthetic Devices Market New Monthly Subscription Plan Is Now at Priced Cheaper Than Regular Market Research Report

The Europe skin aesthetic devices market is expected to reach US$ 909.48 Mn in 2027 from US$ 391.47 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, significantly growing minimally invasive skin aesthetic procedures, increasing advancement in the aesthetic medical devices and increase in number of cosmetic surgeries. On the other hand, clinical risks and complications associated with aesthetic procedures is likely to restraint the growth of market during the forecast years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access at: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009994/request-trial

List of companies are:

Cutera

Allergan plc.

Cynosure

Sisram Med (Alma lasers)

Venus Concept

Fotona d.o.o.

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Candela Laser Corporation

Sciton, Inc.

British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) in 2018, more than 28,000 procedures were performed, which remarked a 0.1% rise from 2017. The number of procedures was higher among women; in 2017, approximately 92% of all aesthetic procedures were accounted for among women. However, the trend among the young population for cosmetic procedures is expected to serve growth opportunities for the skin aesthetic devices market. The country is experiencing a rise in non-surgical aesthetic procedures. The numbers of non-surgical skin aesthetic procedures are widely seen among the people of the age group 18-34 years. For instance, according to BAAPS 2018, breast augmentation, breast reduction, and blepharoplasty were the most popular aesthetic procedures among women. Other procedures such as liposuction and facelifts were increased by 12% and 9% respectively. Thus, growing minimally invasive skin, aesthetic procedures are likely to increase the demand for the skin aesthetic devices market across the region.

The European skin aesthetic devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to factors such as, rising number of aesthetic procedures among the younger population. Also, the developments in the medical devices industry and rising numbers of aesthetic clinics may offer vital growth opportunities for market growth. Germany is among the top countries in the field of aesthetic medicine. According to ISAPS, it ranks fourth for the aesthetic procedures in the world. In 2018, the total number of aesthetic procedures performed in the country was 922,056. It contributes by 4.0% of the total procedures across the world. The total non-surgical procedures performed in Germany were 536,150.

Germany is among the developed countries, which utilize advanced technology in the field of medicine and aesthetics. The country also has the presence of various institutes and associations that helps in providing training and lectures. For instance, according to a study published in 2015 by the German Association for Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery (DGÄPC), the aesthetic market is booming at a rapid pace. The non-invasive aesthetic segment is growing significantly; also, there various public and private clinics offering reconstructive and plastic surgery.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009994/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]