Europe Tortilla Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts 2027

Tortilla is a thin and flat bread made up of wheat and corn. Different types of tortillas are available in the market including tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, and many more. High nutritive properties associated with tortilla is expected to fuel the market growth. Different types of tortillas are quite popular in the European countries mainly in the France and Spain. France is dominating the followed by Spain. The food & beverage industry contributes to around 20% of the overall manufacturing market in France. The growth of the France market for tortillas is also well supported by imports from various countries. Various companies are investing in France owing to its developing food manufacturing sector. Rising consumer demands for tortilla products with diverse varieties of grains such as wheat, rice, and corn is expected to boost the France market. Tortillas are more appropriate to store compared to other ready-to-eat product alternatives.

The Europe tortilla market is segmented on the basis of product type as – tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and others. The flour tortilla segment in the Europe tortilla market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market. A flour tortilla is a type of smooth, thin flat-brown product made out of wheat flour. Originally, the tortillas were made from the corn tortilla, but later on the flour tortillas were also discovered. These tortillas are usually filled with many stuffing like beef, chopped potatoes, fried beans, cheese, and hot sauces. Apart from the given usable, they are also stuffed some of the other ingredients to make dishes such as tacos, quesadillas and also burritos – a dish originated from the, Texas. Tortillas sources are now not only the corns, but also the wheat flour.

The Europe tortilla market is segmented on the basis of source as wheat and corn. The corn segment was estimated to hold a major share in the market. The corn tortilla is the traditional form of the tortilla. Many corn tortillas were developed in stores through an industrial nixtamalization process. Although traditional tortillas are made from 100% maize, they can be made from dehydrated maize flour. Corn tortillas are low in fat, low in sodium and contain calcium, potassium and fiber. Nixtamalization is an important step in improving maize tortilla’s nutritional profile.

The Europe tortilla market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and foodservice. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe tortilla market, while the foodservice segment also contributes a significant share in the market. A supermarket is a type of self-service platform which gives us a wide variety of options. These options may vary from food, beverages to household products, which are organized in sections and shelves. They usually offer a wide range of products from different brands under one roof and also sell them at relatively low prices as compared to other distribution channels and thus consumers prefer to shop from supermarkets.

EUROPE TORTILLA MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Tortilla Market – By Product Type

Tortilla chips

Taco shells

Tostadas

Flour tortillas

Corn Tortilla

Others

Europe Tortilla Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Europe Tortilla Market – By Source

Wheat

Corn

