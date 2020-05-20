Europe Windshield Wiper Blades Market Outlook 2019 With Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth, Emerging Trend Forecast To 2027

Europe Windshield Wiper Blades Market Analysis – 2018-2027

The wiper blades used for cleaning the windscreen of vehicles are known as windshield wiper blades. They provide a clear view of the road to the driver. These wiper blades vary in length from 12 to 30 inches (30-76 cm), with every blade increasing by 2 inches. The market for windshield wiper blades in Europe was valued at USD 1,562.80 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced and effective wiper blades in vehicles and the growing requirement for clean windshields during harsh environmental conditions.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Europe windshield wiper blades market is segmented by the blade, by vehicle, by technology, and by channel. Based on the vehicle, the market is bifurcated into commercial and passenger vehicles. In 2018, the passenger vehicle segment was estimated to hold a share of 84.76% in the overall market as a result of the rising demand for personal vehicles in Europe.

The commercial vehicles segment consists of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, on the other hand, the passenger vehicles segment consists of hatchback, sedan, SUV and sports car. Medium commercial vehicles are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.65% over the forecast period. Based on passenger vehicles, the SUV segment is predicted to witness the highest CAGR of 5.62% between 2019 and 2027.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into conventional and rain-sensing technologies. The rain-sensing technologies segment is anticipated to observe the highest growth over the forecast period on account of the growing preference of consumers for advanced vehicles and advanced sensing technologies in wiper blades.

The segmentation based on country comprises of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Russia, Romania, Slovenia and the Rest of Europe. The market in Germany is anticipated to attain the highest market value of USD 432.5 million by 2027 as a result of Germany being Europe’s largest automotive market.

Some of the major key players in the windshield wiper blades market in Europe are Trico, B Hepworth & Co. Ltd., Tex Automotive Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Michelin, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Mitsuba Corporation, Doga SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, CAP CO., Denso Corporation and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

