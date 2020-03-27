Excellent , Quality,Versatility,And Range Pottential Applicatons in Atrial Fibrillation Market 2022

Atrial fibrillation is of the most frequently occurred arrhythmia that causes problem with the rhythm of the heart (such as too slow or too fast heart beat). During atrial fibrillation, heart beats are irregular and it can be too slow or too fast as compared to the regular heartbeat. Atrial fibrillation can increase the rate of heart stroke, cause chest pain or even heart attack especially if the heart beat is too fast.

During atrial fibrillation, both the chambers (upper and lower) beat irregularly, chaotically, and out of coordination of the heart. Shortness of breath, weakness, chest pain, dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting and heart palpitation are the common symptoms of atrial fibrillation. In addition, atrial fibrillation may lead to formation of blood clots in the heart, which may circulate to other organs. In atrial fibrillation, for altering the electrical system of heart, treatments such as medications and interventions are provided.

Atrial fibrillation market is in its emerging state as the prevalence of atrial fibrillation is growing rapidly along with the increase in aging population. According to American Heart Association, 33.5 million individuals (0.5% of the world’s population) were with atrial fibrillation in 2013. Also, technological advancement towards surgical devices for atrial fibrillation fuels the market growth. However, pitfalls such as stringent government policies, high cost of atrial fibrillation treatment, and dearth of skilled professionals and technicians hinders the market growth.

Some of the key players of Atrial Fibrillation Market:

Abbott Laboratories,Johnson & Johnson,MicroPort Scientific Corporation,Boston Scientific Corporation,St. Jude Medical, Inc.,Medtronic plc,Biotronik SE & Co. KG,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Siemens AG,AtriCure Inc.

The world atrial fibrillation market has been segmented based on devices and region. Based on devices, the market is segmented into surgical devices and non-surgical devices. Surgical devices are further sub-classified into maze surgery and catheter ablation.

Non-surgical devices are further sub-divided into electric cardioversion, diagnostic catheters, mapping and recording systems, cardiac monitors, access devices, left atrial appendage, and closure devices and intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) Systems. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Atrial Fibrillation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

