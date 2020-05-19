Exclusive Report on Biorational Pesticides Market 2020-2027 by Top Key Players like Bayer, Syngenta, Monsanto Bioag, BASF SE, Gowan Company, Valent Biosciences, Isagro SAP

The Biorational Pesticides Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

A biorational pesticide is defined as any pesticide material that relatively causes no harm to humans or animals, and does no damage to the environment. An example of a biorational pesticide is citronella products. Citronella is plant based and effective in repelling bugs and mosquitos. Various type of biorational pesticide includes botanicals, microbial pesticides, minerals, and synthetics.

Top Key Players:

Bayer

Syngenta

Monsanto Bioag

BASF SE

Gowan Company, LLC

Valent Biosciences

Isagro SAP

Koppert

Marrone Bio Innovations

Russell IPM

The biorational pesticides market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as consumer shift toward organic foods and heavy crop loss due to pest attacks. Evolving farming practices & technology help boost the growth of the biorational pesticides market. However, limited product availability and low shelf life of biorational pesticides is projected to hamper the overall growth of the biorational pesticides market.

