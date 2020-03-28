Exome Sequencing Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2051
The following manufacturers are covered:
Illumina TruSeq Exome
Thermo Fisher
Roche
Angilent
Eurofins
Sengenics
Ambry
Macrogen
BGI
Novo Gene
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Agilent HaloPlex
Agilent SureSelect
Agilent SureSelect QXT
Illumina TruSeq Exome
Roche Nimblegen SeqCap
MYcroarray MYbaits
Segment by Application
Mendelian disease and rare syndrome gene discovery
The research of complex diseases
Mouse exome sequencing
