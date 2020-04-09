Expanding Scope on Beauty Devices Market 2027 major key companies profiled like Carol Cole Company,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,LOreal Group,Lumenis,NU SKIN,Panasonic Corporation,PhotoMedex

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The growing use of devices in the treatment of skin diseases such as psoriasis, acne, and atopic dermatitis is expanding the growth of the beauty devices market. A rise in the surge of at-home beauty devices is further boosting the growth of the beauty device market. Due to growing hair and skin problems, high subjection to pollution and UV radiation there is an increase in the adoption of beauty devices that bolster the growth of the market. The increasing utilization of beauty devices and the introduction of new innovative products are the leading trends that drive the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Carol Cole Company,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,LOreal Group,Lumenis,NU SKIN,Panasonic Corporation,PhotoMedex, Inc.,Procter & Gamble,Silkn,TRIA BEAUTY

What is the Dynamics of Beauty Devices Market?

The increasing prevalence of skin-related issues, a rising population, and the expansion of the middle class are the key factors that propelling the growth of the beauty devices market. The characteristics and appearance of a person get altered in old age, leading to pigmentation, wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin that increases the use of anti-aging beauty devices that fuels the growth of the beauty devices market. Awareness about the availability of the treatments and devices are further augmenting the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of Beauty Devices Market?

The “Global Beauty Devices Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the beauty devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview beauty devices market with detailed market segmentation by device type, usage areas, and geography. The global beauty devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading beauty devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the beauty devices market.

What is the Beauty Devices Market Segmentation?

The global beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, usage areas. On the basis of device type the market is segmented as hair removal devices, cleansing devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, light/led therapy and photorejuvenation devices, acne devices, skin dermal rollers, others. On the basis of usage areas the market is segmented as salon, spa, home.

What is the Regional Framework of Beauty Devices Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global beauty devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The beauty devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



