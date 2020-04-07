Explosive Detector Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

global explosive detector market accounted for $4,531 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $8,208 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2023. Explosive detectors are non-destructive inspection devices that help its users in detecting explosives and other flammable materials. It is commonly used at airports, seaports, borders of countries, and in important structures such as the government buildings.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013426

The detection of explosives at airports, land borders, and seaports is an essential task for preventing terrorism and organized crime. Owing to terrorist use of explosive devices, strong interest has been focused towards the development of techniques and instrumentation to detect explosives.

Some of the key players of Explosive Detector Market:

Westminster International Ltd., Analogic Corporation, Chemring group PLC, FLIR Systems, Inc., NOVO DR Ltd., L-3 Technologies, Inc., Cobham PLC, Nuctech Company Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., and Smiths Detection

There has been a significant growth in research within this area – through both the development of new, advanced detection methods and the improvement of existing techniques. It is an important aspect of the overall effort to prevent the transport of illicit materials, which also includes small arms, nuclear material, and narcotics.

Increase in terrorist activities across the globe, government regulation for greater and effective security checking, especially at critical establishments such as airport and railway stations majorly drive the factors for the growth of explosive detectors market. Moreover, quick response and user-friendly applications are some other benefits assisting the market. Improvised explosives, and risk of failure of the device in public safety are some of the causes of restraints in the growth of the market. However, strict government regulations for safety measure at sensitive places are expected to boost the market growth

The market for explosive detectors market is segmented into technology, product type, end user, and geography. The technology is further bifurcated into trace and bulk types. The product type is classified into vehicle mounted, handheld, robotics, and others.

The end user segment is further categorized into military & defense, cargo & transport, aviation, public places, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013426

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Explosive Detector market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Explosive Detector Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Explosive Detector Market Size

2.2 Explosive Detector Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Explosive Detector Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Explosive Detector Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Explosive Detector Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Explosive Detector Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Explosive Detector Sales by Product

4.2 Global Explosive Detector Revenue by Product

4.3 Explosive Detector Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Explosive Detector Breakdown Data by End User