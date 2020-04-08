Extracellular Matrix Market Expected to Reach US$ 47.46 Mn in 2027 – Admedus, Coloplast, Merck , Smith & Nephew, MTF Biologics, Lattice, COOK BIOTECH, Medtronic, Aziyo, DSM Biomedical

The market is driven by the factors such as, significantly increasing incidences of trauma and cardiovascular diseases, increasing vascular reconstruction procedures and increasing product launches are likely to drive the growth of the extracellular matrix market. However, challenges during the usage of decellularized extracellular matrix is major challenge for the growth of the extracellular matrix market.

The significantly rising incidences of the orthopedic trauma conditions and cardiovascular diseases among others are the leading factors for the market growth. As a part of the treatment extracellular matrix serve several advantages for treating different chronic injuries caused due to surgery, accidents, chronic diseases and others.

The List of Companies,,1. Admedus,2. Coloplast Group,3. Merck KGaA,4. Smith & Nephew,5. MTF Biologics,6. Lattice Biologics Ltd.,7. COOK BIOTECH, INC.,8. Medtronic,9. Aziyo Biologics, Inc.,10. DSM Biomedical

Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, and others are the leading causes of death and disability. The awareness about the technologically advanced treatment and minimally invasive procedures demands treatments that are effective in less time. Thus, one of the advantage of the extracellular matrix serve the demand of the patients. However, technically advanced procedures requires higher care cost, for instance, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, chronic diseases takes up US$3.3 trillion in annual health care costs. Therefore, the higher expenditures are also expected to drive the growth of market and provide better services.

In addition, the surgical orthopedic treatment including joint arthroscopy, fracture repair, general repair procedures on damaged muscle or tendon and corrective surgery requires extracellular matrix. These conditions are generally caused due to the sports and road accidents. For instance, according to the National Safety Council, in 2015, in the US, population in the age group from 5 to 14 accounted to 51% of total football injuries treated in emergency rooms. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

Global extracellular matrix market was segmented by application and raw material. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as vascular repair and reconstruction, dural repair, wound healing, cardiac repair, pericardial repair and soft tissue repair. Based on the raw material the extracellular matrix market is segmented into bovine, porcine and others. Among the application segment soft tissue repair market held the largest market share. And on the basis of the raw material porcine segment held the largest market share.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the extracellular matrix market are World Health Organization, Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Society, American Society of Orthopedic Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Biological Sciences Research Council, Center for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada among the others.

