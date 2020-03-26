Extracellular Matrix Market Size Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2027; Admedus, Coloplast Group, Merck KGaA, Smith & Nephew, MTF Biologics, Lattice Biologics Ltd

The global extracellular matrix market accounted to US$ 24.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 47.46Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by that countries such as China, Japan, and India which are engaged in conducting several studies. For instance, Australia is also involved in the several studies and also it has held various conferences for the tissue engineering and other application of the extracellular matrix.

The major players operating in the extracellular matrix market include, Admedus, Coloplast Group, Merck KGaA, Smith & Nephew, MTF Biologics, Lattice Biologics Ltd., COOK BIOTECH, INC., Medtronic, Aziyo Biologics, Inc., and DSM Biomedical. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Global extracellular matrix market was segmented by application and raw material. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as vascular repair and reconstruction, dural repair, wound healing, cardiac repair, pericardial repair and soft tissue repair. Based on the raw material the extracellular matrix market is segmented into bovine, porcine and others. Among the application segment soft tissue repair market held the largest market share. And on the basis of the raw material porcine segment held the largest market share.

The studies for the molecular cell biology of extracellular matrix (ECM) are being conducted across the world. The cell adhesion molecules (CAMs), other properties and advantages of the extracellular matrix are turning out to be beneficial area of discovery with several interesting factors for disease and disorders in animals and humans. These advantages are also include treating of some cancers such as breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer and colon cancer.

The market for extracellular matrix is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as significantly increasing incidences of trauma and cardiovascular diseases, increasing vascular reconstruction procedures and increasing product launches are likely to drive the growth of the extracellular matrix market. However, challenges during the usage of decellularized extracellular matrix is major challenge for the growth of the extracellular matrix market.

In addition, obesity is coupled with increasing severity of diagnoses for several types of cancer. Also there have been collective evidences that have shown mechanism that enables obese cells or tissue to serve as an extracellular matrix for the cancer progression. However, extracellular matrix holds vital responsibilities in facilitating the proper development and homeostasis of tissues. The extracellular matrix can also govern both normal and cancer cell function and fate. For instance, studies have proven that extracellular matrix isolated from virgin rat mammary glands has been shown to exert antitumorigenic effects on breast cancer cells. Also extracellular matrix isolated from involuting rat mammary glands inhibits the growth of tumorous cells. On the other hand, the protumorigenic effects of the latter are mediated by a mechanism of inflammatory signaling that can be inhibited by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Extracellular Matrix – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Vascular Repair and Reconstruction

Dural Repair

Wound Healing

Cardiac Repair

Pericardial Repair

Soft Tissue Repair

By Raw Material

Bovine

Porcine

Others

