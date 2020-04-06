Face Steaming Device Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate of CAGR XX% During 2015 – 2021

Face steaming devices cleans the face deep down and remove the impurities. Face steam devices also open the pores of the skin and makes skin healthy and glowing. It also works as an inhaler to clear the respiratory passage.

Face steaming devices are portable in nature and ideal to use it at home or anywhere. Since it’s portable and not heavy in weight, it can be taken while travelling too. It has an adjustable nozzle and very easy functions to use. Usually, steam diffusion time is 15-20 minutes, but one can do it according to its requirement. Face steaming devices mostly use in beauty parlors, salons, spas, health and wellness care centers, hospitals, clinics.

Face steaming devices improve skin texture and luster, increases skin elasticity and also helpful in diseases like sinuses. US-based Uptake Medical developed a new therapy which can relief patients with breathing disorders like emphysema.

This therapy can reduce breathlessness and improve lung function. Not all the patients can go for an extensive surgery or sever lung operations. Uptake Medical uses steam rather than a surgery to reduce the volume of the lungs. First, they scanned the lungs to identify the dysfunctional areas and then insert a tube into the lungs to treat the required area. This treatment has been approved to use in UK and Europe.

Face steaming devices has widely been recognized by consumers and the demand has thus increased due to various factors like increasing health and awareness, increase standard and quality of life, convenience, technological advancements, increase beauty care expenditure, increase innovation is the important market drivers for face steaming devices market.

Though face steaming devices are the lot in demand, but it has constraints too like it is not for all skin types, especially for people who have acne or rosacea, otherwise which can worsen the situation. One should first consult their dermatologist before going for face steaming devices, as it can lead to peeling of skin or rashes sometimes.

Face steaming devices are broadly classified on the basis of the following segment –

By Product:

Face Steam Inhaler

Face Steam Aromatherapy

Facial Steamer

Face Steam Vaporizer

Facial Sauna

By Application:

Salons

Beauty Parlor

Spas

Health and Wellness Centres

Hospitals

Others

Face steaming devices market has grown substantially at a healthy CAGR due to increasing health awareness and rising standard and quality of life. Also, with recent advancements in beauty care products, face steaming devices market is expected to grow. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for face steaming devices market due to rising disposable income and improve healthcare infrastructure.

The face steaming devices market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, face steaming devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2015, North America dominated the face steaming devices market due to technological advancements and the rise in beauty care products. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market.

Some of the key market players in prosthetic heart valve market are Revlon, Panasonic, Conair, Secura, Beurer, Belsons, Ivation Care, Professional, Lure, Paragon and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Report Highlights: