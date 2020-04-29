Fall Detection System Market Competitive Analysis 2020 with Top Key Players – ALERTONE, Bay Alarm Medical, Koninklijke Philips, LifeFone, Medical Guardian, MobileHelp, Semtech, VitalConnect

A fall detection system is a device positioned on the human’s waist that alerts when a fall has occurred. The increasing demand for wearable technologies, smartphones, multimodal technology, and better ability to assist in the case of falls leading to reduced medical expenses is anticipated to boost the growth of the fall detection system market.

The upsurge in the geriatric population and the adoption of the machine learning approach for fall detecting are the significant factors driving the growth of the fall detection market. However, low acceptance of technology among the elderly population is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the fall detection system market. The increase in the geriatric population and machine learning approach for detecting falls is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the fall detection system market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ALERTONE SERVICES LLC.

Bay Alarm Medical

Connect America

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LifeFone Medical Alert Services

Medical Guardian, LLP

MobileHelp

Semtech Corporation

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

VitalConnect

The global fall detection system market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, sensing method, end user. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as automatic fall detection system, manual fall detection system. on the basis of technology, the market is segmented as GPS systems based, mobile phones based, sensors based. On the basis of sensing method, the market is segmented as wearable systems, non-wearable systems. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as senior citizens – home, senior citizens – outside, senior assisted living facilities, lone workers, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fall Detection System market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Fall Detection System market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fall Detection System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Fall Detection System market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Fall Detection System Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Fall Detection System Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Fall Detection System Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Fall Detection System Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

