Fantastic Research Report of On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market with Top Key Players sahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Austria Mikro Systeme, Infineon Technologies AG

Magnetic sensors are capable of detecting and measuring magnetic fields and converting it into electrical signal. Magnetic sensors are widely used in proximity switching, positioning, speed detection, and current sensing applications. The demand for on-board magnetic sensors is expected to grow significantly in the industrial segment owing to the wide range of application in control systems and automation equipment. The on-board magnetic sensor market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of well-established players as well as emerging players operating in the market.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation., Austria Mikro Systeme, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., Infineon Technologies AG, Kohshin Electric, Melexis NV, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Sensitec GmbH, sensoronix.com, TE Connectivity

Increasing demand for on-board magnetic sensors in consumer electronics industry, increasing applications of on-board magnetic sensors in navigation are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the on-board magnetic sensor market. APAC holds a significant share of on-board magnetic sensors market owing to the growing consumer electronics industry and a strong industrial sector in the region. Companies operating in the market are taking various initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and product launch to strengthen their global reach.

The global on-board magnetic sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, magnetic density, and industry vertical. On the basis of type the market is segmented as Hall Effect sensors, magnetoresistive sensors, squid sensors, and others. On the basis of magnetic density, the market is segmented as low-field sensors, earth field sensors, and bias magnetic field sensors. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, industrial, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The On-Board Magnetic Sensor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

