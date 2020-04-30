Fertilizers Market Projected to Show Strong Growth by 2027 | Bunge Limited, CF Industries Holdings, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Israel Chemicals

Fertilizers are chemical compounds added to soil in order to improve their fertility or to supply plant nutrients essential for growth. They help in modifying the aeration and water retention properties of the soil thereby improving its effectiveness. Monocropping gradually leads to the depletion of certain nutrients from soil. Fertilizers, in this case, play an important role in replenishing soil nutrients required for proper growth. The fertilizers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technological innovations in the fertilizer industry and growing food demands affected by shrinkage of land area available for cultivation.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Bunge Limited

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Nutrien Ltd.

SQM S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Syngenta AG

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fertilizers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fertilizers market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global fertilizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fertilizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic, micronutrients and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as grains & cereals, pulses & oil seeds, fruits & vegetables, commercial crops and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fertilizers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fertilizers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Fertilizers Market – By Type

1.3.2 Fertilizers Market – By Application

1.3.3 Fertilizers Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FERTILIZERS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

