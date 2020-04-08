Fiber Optics Market Scope, Demand, Business Opportunity by 2024

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fiber Optics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global fiber optics market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024. Fiber optics, also known as optical fiber, is a technology through which the transmission of data takes place in the form of light particles or photons. It is associated with attributes such as data security, electrical isolation, low attenuation rate; reduced cost, size, and weight; and increased bandwidth and electromagnetic interference immunity. As a result, fiber optics technology finds vast application in the healthcare and telecommunication industries across the globe. Besides this, it is also utilized in the military and defense industry for vehicle navigation, transmitting radio signals, and environmental sensing and monitoring.

Some of the key players being: Corning Inc., Prysmian Group, Finisar, AFL Global, Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI), Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation and Finolex.

Global Fiber Optics Market Trends:

With the rapidly growing population, there has been a rise in the demand for high bandwidth communication and data transmission services, which in turn is resulting in the steady growth of the telecommunications and information technology (IT) industry. This, coupled with the attributes of fiber optics in effectively transmitting data, images and voice messages over vast distances, is catalyzing its demand, especially in the information technology sector. Apart from this, the arrival of 5G network, Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB) are the sales of broadband network systems that provide high-speed data and related services to consumers. Further, fiber optics internet is considered relatively more reliable during power outages as they do not need electricity for functioning. Additionally, this technology also finds applications in the healthcare industry, wherein X-ray, microscopy, surgical endoscopy, ophthalmic lasers and light therapy represent some of the major medical procedures that employ fiber optics.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Cable Type:

1. Single Mode

2. Multi-Mode

Breakup by Optical Fiber Type:

1. Glass

2. Plastics

Breakup by Application:

1. Telecom

2. Oil and Gas

3. Military and Aerospace

4. BFSI

5. Medical

6. Railway

7. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

