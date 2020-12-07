Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites analysis, which studies the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
Global "Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market 2020-2025" Research Report categorizes the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.
According to this study, over the next five years the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market will register a 3.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 119460 million by 2025, from $ 102310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Includes:
BASF
Hexcel Corporation
DuPont
PPG Industries
Premix Incorporated
Owens Corning
Hanwha Group
AGY Holding Corporation
Huntsman
AOC
Teijin
Total Plastics
- Schulman
Interplastic Corporation
RTP
Rogers Corporation
Dow
Saudi Basic Industries
PolyOne Corporation
Strongwell Corporation
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Glass Fibers
Carbon Fibers
Aramid Fibers
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Motor Vehicles
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Consumer Durables
Marine
Aircraft & Aerospace
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
