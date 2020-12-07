Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites analysis, which studies the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market will register a 3.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 119460 million by 2025, from $ 102310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites Includes:

BASF

Hexcel Corporation

DuPont

PPG Industries

Premix Incorporated

Owens Corning

Hanwha Group

AGY Holding Corporation

Huntsman

AOC

Teijin

Total Plastics

Schulman

Interplastic Corporation

RTP

Rogers Corporation

Dow

Saudi Basic Industries

PolyOne Corporation

Strongwell Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Glass Fibers

Carbon Fibers

Aramid Fibers

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Motor Vehicles

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Durables

Marine

Aircraft & Aerospace

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

