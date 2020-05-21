Fiber to the x Market 2020: Growth Opportunities & Top Companies Analysis (Allied Telesis, Commscope, AFL, OFS, Huawei, Shanghai Sun, ZTT, Fiber Optic, ZTE, Alfocom, Verizon etc.)

Fiber to the x Industry 2020 Global Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

The FTTx market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for broadband, especially in APAC countries such as China and India, which account for about one-third of the world’s population, is likely to drive the FTTx market in APAC during 2018–2026. In APAC, the residential vertical is expected to witness strong demand for FTTx owing to the increasing requirement of fiber networks to overcome shortcomings such as narrow bandwidth, data overwhelming, interference, and higher maintenance and operating costs of copper networks. The major factor affecting/hindering the growth of the FTTx market is high installation cost.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Allied Telesis

Commscope

AFL (Fujikura Company)

OFS (Furukawa Company)

Huawei

Shanghai Sun Telecommunication

ZTT

Fiber Optic Telecom

ZTE

Alfocom Technology

Verizon

…

Global Fiber to the x Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Fiber to the x (FTTX) or fiber in the loop is a generic term for any broadband network architecture using optical fiber to provide all or part of the local loop used for last mile telecommunications. As fiber optic cables are able to carry much more data than copper cables, especially over long distances, copper telephone networks built in the 20th century are being replaced by fiber.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

