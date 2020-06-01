Field Force Automation Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Astea International Inc, AT&T Inc., BT Global Services, ClickSoftware Inc., Ericsson Inc., Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS), Mobisy Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Oracle Corporation, ServiceMax Inc., Verizon

The research report provides a big picture on “Field Force Automation market” 2027, on a global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This report covers detailed segmentation, complete R & D history, and explanatory analysis including the latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Field Force Automation hike in terms of revenue.

Field Force Automation (FAA) is a process that includes real time updation of field information from the field sales team to the management team. The field force automation software tracks and provides real-time update on each and every activity of every sales person, which includes location, status, updates with respect to clients among others. This system is considered to offer its users with enhanced productivity and saves the loss of time while field work, which in response improves the revenue capability of the enterprises.

A factor which can be a restraint for Field Force Automation can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

Leading Key Players:

1. Astea International Inc

2. AT&T Inc.

3. BT Global Services

4. ClickSoftware Inc.

5. Ericsson Inc.

6. Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS)

7. Mobisy Technologies Pvt. Ltd

8. Oracle Corporation

9. ServiceMax Inc.

10. Verizon

Increasing penetration of connected devices and robust connectivity technologies across the globe are significantly influencing the market growth. In addition, the opportunity of enhancing customer service by meeting their expectation has increased the demand for field force automation solution across multiple industry verticals. However, lack of technological awareness among the end-users and incompetent IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped regions are expected to restrain the growth of FFA market.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global Field Force Automation market. The growth of Pumps market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending on nutrient-enriched functional foods as well as supplements.

This report will help you determine and analyze your portfolio of key market players with information such as company profile, components and services offered, financial information from the past three years, and key developments it helps you to develop a strategy to gain a competitive edge in the past 5 years. The market payers from Field Force Automation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Field Force Automation in the global market.

