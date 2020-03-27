FINANCIAL ANALYTICS MARKET CURRENT TRENDS AND FORECAST 2027

Financial Analytics solutions and tools are providing end users ability to take improved business decisions. It helps users to basically asses and analyze the financial health of any business, with its effective and analyzed insights it provides management an upper hand for making business decision to stay ahead of competition and competitors while gaining competitive edge.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Financial Analytics Market along with detailed segmentation of market by solution, services, application, deployment type and industry verticals and five major geographical regions. Global Financial Analytics market is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period as it provides users opportunity to differentiate itself from competition.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

• To provide overview of the global Financial Analytics market

• To analyze and forecast the global Financial Analytics market on the basis of solutions, services, application, deployment type, and industry verticals

• To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Financial Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

• To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

• To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

• To profiles key Financial Analytics players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Companies List

– Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

– Hitachi Consulting Corporation

– Information Builders

– Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

– Microsoft Corporation

– Teradata Corp

– Tableau Software Inc.

– Rosslyn Analytics Ltd

– SAS Institute Inc.

– SAP AG

