Fire Alarm Equipment Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Alarm Equipment market will register a 5.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 20200 million by 2025, from $ 16420 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fire Alarm Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Fire Alarm Equipment Includes:

Johnson Controls

Halma

United Technologies Corporation

Honeywell

Bosch

Siemens

Nohmi

Hochiki

Minimax

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic

Gentex

Kentec Electronics

Nittan

Fike Corporation

Protec Fire

Mircom Technologies

Buckeye Fire

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Conventional

Addressable Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

