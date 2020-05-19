Fire Door Market Outlook | Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2024

The Fire Door Market study focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.

The size of Fire Door Market was registered at USD 10 billion in the year 2017 and is anticipated to cross USD 16.5 billion by 2024. Between the period 2018- 2024, the Fire Door Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7%. Growing infrastructural investments along with a rising count of fire incidences is fueling the fire door market growth. Government initiatives for promoting public safety and reducing the after effect of fire breakdowns will boost the product demand.

Hinged door sales were over USD 5.5 billion in 2017. Cost competitiveness along with the effective fire resistance capacity will surge the product penetration. Minimal maintenance cost along with enhanced fire protection is augmenting the market growth. External use fire doors accounted for over 85% of the share in 2017. Mandatory installation requirements in housing and commercial buildings will boost the fire door market growth. Enhanced design options to make the product sustainable and trendy will support the product demand over the forecast timeframe.

Sliding doors will witness a significant growth due to its benefits with respect to space saving, easy access, effective glazing, improved security, and availability of multiple styles. The product is more appropriate for small areas with limited space. Factors including economical maintenance, contemporary style, high durability, larger air ventilation across the room, and convenient large traffic movement will support product penetration in the market. The commercial sector will witness over 6.5% growth from 2018 to 2024. Rapid expansion of commercial buildings due to rising industrialization is positively influencing the market development. Increasing government spending on hospital safety to reduce fire incidences will stimulate the industry growth.

Industry Growth drivers –

Necessity for passive fire protection accompanied by escalating number of fire incidences

Residential & commercial construction growth

Stringent government regulations for energy efficient buildings and initiatives on fire safety & security

Asia Pacific was valued at witnessing sales at over 2.5 billion in 2017. The infrastructure investment spree and thriving residential sector have gradually started to spur demand for construction. Rising count of offices, growing travel & tourism sector, coupled with stringent government norms with respect to building security is fueling the market growth. China, India, Australia, and South Korea are among the key revenue generating countries.

The global industry share is highly competitive with the presence of large multinationals, along with presence of regional manufacturers. The key industry players in the market include Hormann, Chase, Mesker, Nihon Funen, Assa Abloy, Naffco, Rapp Bomek, and Vista Panels. Other prominent players include Fusim, Agta Record, Buyang Group, Jia Hui, and Taotao. Mergers & acquisitions to expand the product portfolio along with expanding the distribution network are among the major strategies observed in the industry.