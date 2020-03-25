Fleet Management Software Market 2020 : Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players ARI Fleet Management Company, Element Fleet Management Corp., Geotab , GPS Insight, NexTraq, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, Trimble, Verizon Connect , Whee

By employing definite steps to collect, record, and Analyse market data, this Fleet Management Software Market research report has been prepared. This analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimate forecast frame. Moreover, this market research report puts forth thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. Market definition studies the market drivers and market restraints with which businesses can get idea of whether to increase or decrease the production of a particular product.

Some of The Leading Players of Fleet Management Software Market:

• ARI Fleet Management Company

• Element Fleet Management Corp.

• Geotab

• GPS Insight

• NexTraq

• Omnitracs

• Teletrac Navman US Ltd

• Trimble

• Verizon Connect

• Wheels

Fleet Management Software market in global is expected to grow from US$ 15.81 Bn in 2018 to US$ 54.05 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Europe fleet management software market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the increasing spending in the automotive sector in the region.

Global Fleet Management Software Market- Solution Insights

The global Fleet Management Software market by solution was led by operation management segment. Vehicle maintenance & leasing segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Global Fleet Management Software Market – End-User Insights

The global fleet management software market by end-user was led by transportation and logistics segment. Manufacturing segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

GLOBAL FLEET MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Fleet Management Software Market by Solutio

Operation Management

Asset Management

Driver Management

Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing

Driver Information System

Others

Global Fleet Management Software Market by End-User

Manufacturing

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Construction

Others

Global Fleet Management Software Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

