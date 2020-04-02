Fleet Management Software Market Size, Key Players Analysis, Business Growth, Regional Trends, Development Status by 2027

Fleet Management Software Market Overview:

Fleet Management Software market in global is expected to grow from US$ 15.81 Bn in 2018 to US$ 54.05 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The “Global Fleet Management Software Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Fleet Management Software Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, workflow, technology, application, end user and geography. The global Fleet Management Software Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fleet Management Software Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Fleet Management Software Market Key Players:

ARI Fleet Management Company

Element Fleet Management Corp.

Geotab Inc.

GPS Insight

NexTraq, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC

Teletrac Navman US Ltd

Trimble, Inc.

Verizon Connect

Wheels, Inc.

Fleet Management Software Market Strategic Insights:

The market players present in fleet management software market are mainly focusing on product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: In April 2019, Geotab, Inc. declared an agreement to acquire BSM Technologies, a telematics and asset management solution provider. By implementing Geotab’s solution BSM’s customers in government as well as industry verticals such as construction and service and rail will gain access for enhanced visibility into driver habits, vehicle performance, accident detection and more.

2019: In March 2019, Omnitracs, LLC acquired Blue Dot Solutions, a software company. Omnitracs, LLC would integrate Blue Dot’s MilesAhead product suite, which would offer the industry a solution with a supreme ability to enhance the productivity, flexibility, scalability, and safety of overall fleet operations.

2018: In June 2018, Geotab Inc. acquired FleetCarma, which specializes in electric vehicle (EV) telematics. The acquisition with FleetCarma would enable its customer to provide a complete fleet management solution.

Fleet Management Software Market Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Fleet Management Software- Market Landscape

5. Fleet Management Software Market – Key Industry Dynamics

Fleet Management Software Market Table Of Content to be Continue….,

