Flexible AC Transmission System Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2023| key players like General Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Flexible AC transmission system is a power electronic device-enabled AC transmission system capable of transferring electricity with regulated power flows in transmission routes, securing loading of transmission lines nearer to their thermal limits, and providing higher system stability. Power electronics-based and other static controllers boost power transfer capability by managing active and reactive power supply or absorption.

The growth of the global flexible AC transmission system market is driven by high requirement for advanced electric power transmission systems, increase in demand for voltage & power control solutions, and growth in need of reliable power systems under contingencies. However, high initial cost of infrastructure and restoration of traditional plants are expected to restrict the market growth. Conversely, the emerging smart grid solutions are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.

Some of the key players of Flexible AC Transmission System Market:

General Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NR Electric Co., Ltd., Hyosung, ALSTOM, Crompton Greaves, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Adani Power.

The report segments the flexible AC transmission system market on the basis of compensation type, controller, industry vertical, and geography. Based on compensation type, it is divided into series compensation, shunt compensation, and combined series & shunt compensation.

Based on controller, it is segmented into STATCOM, SVC, UPFC, TCSC, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into oil & gas, electric utilities, railways, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

