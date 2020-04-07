Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Expected to Reach $1,073.54 million by 2026 – Wison, Waller Marine, Siemens, Sevan Marine, Samsung Heavy, Power Barge, Modec, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Mitsubishi Heavy

Sameer Joshi

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Floating LNG Power Vessel Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market is accounted for $780.14 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,073.54 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as growing demand for power coupled with the lack of power infrastructure and increase in hybrid fuel engines are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high capital cost associated with operations, maintenance, transportation, and logistics are restraining the market growth. Floating LNG Power Vessel market provides ample opportunities to growth in adoption of LNG as an energy source in various countries across the world.

Amongst Vessel Type, Power Ship segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The power ship is normally used in the energy leasing market for short- and mid-term contracts. Most of the projects use power between 100 MW and 150 MW and run on liquid fuel or natural gas. By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market during the forecast period. The growth of population in the Asia Pacific region has increased the demand for electricity, which is one of the major factors driving the floating LNG power vessel market. Also, the governments of several countries are spending heavily to meet the increased demand for power in this region.

Some of the key players in Floating LNG Power Vessel market include Wison Group, W?rtsil? Corporation, Waller Marine, Inc., Siemens AG, Sevan Marine Asa, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Power Barge Corporation, Modec, Inc., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Man Diesel & Turbo SE, IHI Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Chiyoda Corporation and Caterpillar, Inc.

Components Covered:

– Power Distribution System

– Power Generation System

Vessel Types Covered:

– Power Ship

– Power Barge

Power Outputs Covered:

– High Scale (>400 MW)

– Medium Scale (>72 MW-400 MW)

– Small Scale (Up to 72 MW)

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

